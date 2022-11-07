Newton_Stock_0276.jpg

Newton Campus will host a discussion of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict on Thursday, Nov. 10

COVINGTON — The impact of the Russian and Ukrainian conflict on the Ukrainian people, the United States and the world will be subject of the “Russo-Ukrainian War Panel Discussion,” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 on Georgia State University’s Perimeter College Newton Campus. The program is free and open to the public, and will be in the 2-N Auditorium, 239 Cedar Lane, Covington.

The panel is part of International Education Week activities at the college and university.

