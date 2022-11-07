COVINGTON — The impact of the Russian and Ukrainian conflict on the Ukrainian people, the United States and the world will be subject of the “Russo-Ukrainian War Panel Discussion,” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 on Georgia State University’s Perimeter College Newton Campus. The program is free and open to the public, and will be in the 2-N Auditorium, 239 Cedar Lane, Covington.
The panel is part of International Education Week activities at the college and university.
Panelists are Perimeter College instructors Mark Flowers, Patrick Elliott, Barbara Robertson and Slava Prudchenko. The program will be moderated by Anita Canada, Perimeter communication instructor.
Flowers, an assistant professor of economics on Perimeter’s Decatur Campus, has been tracking the war in Ukraine because of his interest and expertise in international relations and economic development. He’ll address some of the global implications of the conflict during the panel. “As the war continues, grain and energy-importing countries face an increasing likelihood of grain and energy shortages through this winter and next year,” he said.
As a lecturer of political science on the Newton Campus, Robertson has been drawn to study the conflict because of its implications for other countries dealing with crumbling democracies. Her master’s degree is in international affairs from the University of Georgia, where she focused on democratization, authoritarianism and democratic backsliding.
“I will discuss the freedom status in both Ukraine and Russia and where they fit in to the larger question of freedom in the world and the global issue of the erosion of democracies,” she said.
Elliott, who also is a lecturer of political science on Perimeter’s Decatur Campus, is interested in how the conflict reflects the geopolitical balance in the world.
“The war in Ukraine should be viewed as the defining conflict of our time,” he said. “Ukraine as a nation is not just fighting over policy or territory, but in many ways, it is fighting for the survival of international norms and self-determination. Ukraine is fighting for the very idea of democracy against the rising tide of authoritarianism across the globe.”
Panelist Prudchenko, who is an associate professor of music and conductor of Perimeter College’s Wind Ensemble, will bring his real-life experiences growing up in Ukraine to the discussion. Early in the conflict, his family members were trapped in the city of Mariupol during Russian bombing. He grew up and lived in Kyiv until he emigrated to the U.S. in 2000. Prudchenko was principal flutist of the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, and flutist of the Symphony Orchestra of the National Opera House of Ukraine and was a member of the Woodwind Quintet in residence at the National Philharmonic Society of Ukraine.
“As a Ukrainian-American, I am very concerned by the Russian invasion,” Prudchenko said. “It seems unreal and heartbreaking to watch it unfold in real-time for the past eight months. The brutality of this war is shocking, and it is hard to believe that this could happen in the 21st century.
“The global impact is hard to overestimate as the existential fight of Ukrainians for their land and freedom has become a catalyst for the historical balance shift between autocratic and democratic forms of governance in the world,” he said.
Moderator Canada will take questions for the panelists from the audience after the discussion.
