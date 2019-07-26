COVINGTON — A Virginia woman who communicated with a Covington man on Instagram has hopefully learned her lesson about meeting people you find on the internet. After agreeing to meet him, she told the Newton County Sheriff’s Office he pulled a gun on her and forced her to take money out of an ATM.
The 22-year-old woman called the Sheriff’s Office about 1:20 p.m. on July 23. She stated she was driving back to her home in Alexandria, Va.
She told the deputy she had met the suspect on Instagram about two weeks ago and agreed to meet him in person since she was coming to the Atlanta area. She said he gave her an address on Spring Valley Way that he said was where he lived, and she drove to it about 10:30 p.m. on July 22.
The victim said she found the man walking on the street and now believes the address he gave her was not his home. The suspect got into her car and told her he had just gotten out of jail the day before and was waiting for some guys to get some money from them.
She said she began feeling uneasy because it sounded like he was planning on robbing the men they were waiting for. She asked him to get out of her car, but said he refused and and pulled a small handgun out and laid it in his lap. She said he told her that if he did not get the money from the men, then she was going to loan him money.
The victim said the male made her drive to a bank in Conyers and withdraw $100. She said he kept asking her for more money, but she told him that was all she had because she had just paid for repairs to her vehicle. The male exited the car and she drove away. She was not injured in the incident.
She described the man as being a black male, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds.
If caught, the suspect could face charges of armed robbery and kidnapping.