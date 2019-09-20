CONYERS — Investigators with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office continue to pursue leads in the case of three teenagers who were shot and killed during an armed robbery attempt early Monday morning.
On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office issued a call for the public’s assistance in locating two other individuals believed to have also been involved in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the RCSO at 770-278-8000 or call CrimeStoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
Sheriff’s deputies were called to White Oak Court at about 4 a.m. Monday where it is believed the three teens, one armed with a Glock handgun, attempted to rob three people on the front lawn of a home. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the three teens had their faces covered, and one fired shots at the three people in the front yard before the homeowner returned, fire killing all three.
The teens were identified as Isaiah Reed, 16, Jamie Hernandez, 15, and Brandon Gresham, 16. Reed and Hernandez were brothers. All three were students at Salem High School. Monday was a teacher workday in Rockdale County Public Schools, so there was no school for students.
None of the intended robbery victims was hurt in the incident. The Sheriff’s Office has not filed any charges in connection with the incident.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting autopsies on the three teens. The results are pending.
At Wednesday night’s Conyers City Council meeting, resident Angela Venable, who lives in the Hunting Creek subdivision where the boys also lived, asked the council to impose stiffer penalties on parents whose children violate curfew.
"Three boys are dead, the boys across the street from me," said Venable. "I watched them grow up, and now I’m going to watch a funeral procession for them. It just hurts my heart. They don't have the chance to turn their lives around. Had they lived, they could have had the chance, but they didn’t. But had the parents received several citations, went to court several times and had several warnings on these kids out all hours of the night ... and now the kids are dead.
"No parent should ever have to pay that ultimate penalty of their child being dead because they couldn’t follow the rules," Venable added. "The rules are there to protect the child. I’m asking if there could be stiffer penalties, higher citations or something so that parents understand it’s not to harass them; it's to prevent situations like the one across the street."