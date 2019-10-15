COVINGTON - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged shooting threat at Newton High School made on social media early Monday morning. Extra deputies were posted at the school Monday, but the threat did not materialize.
Covingon-Newton 911 posted on its Facebook page Monday that it had been receiving calls in reference to the threat.
“We have received several calls this morning in reference to a threat of a shooting at Newton High School,” read the post. “The SRO division with the Newton County Sheriff Department have been made aware of the situation and are taking every precaution possible, thanks.”
Several people posted comments on the 911 page, including one person who posted a copy of what someone else had posted on the threat and said it was passed along to her little sister. She said her sister and her friends were too terrified to go to school.
The post read: “Warning don’t go to Newton High School tmr (tomorrow) a white dude who was bullied Friday is trying to shoot Newton tmr he told his friends not to come spread the word and save lives.”
The Sheriff’s Office has been unable to verify if the alleged threat came from a student.
Newton County Schools were on a week-long fall break last week. Monday was the first day back in school since Oct. 4.