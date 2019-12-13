CONYERS — Investigators are still gathering information and trying to determine why an 18-year-old temporary worker at the Dart Container Corp. warehouse on Ga. Highway 138 shot and killed co-worker Taurus Andrews early Friday morning.
The alleged shooter, identified as Cameron Golden, was captured a few hours later at a Greyhound bus station in Birmingham, Ala., according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office. They believe he drove or was driven to the bus station from Conyers.
“We don’t know why Mr. Golden began firing inside of Dart Container,” Sheriff Eric Levett said at a news conference shortly after noon Friday. “That is still an active investigation so we can determine those details. We don’t have a whole lot of answers at this time.
“We are sending two investigators to Birmingham to talk to Mr. Golden to find out why he did this. We’re speaking with relatives, and we’re speaking with the employees to get answers.”
Levett thanked the other law enforcement agencies involved, including the Conyers Police Department, Rockdale County Emergency Management Agency, National EMS, Georgia State Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); and Georgia Emergency Management Agency/Homeland Security.
The sheriff noted that it was ATF agents who located Golden in Birmingham.
“That’s how we actually tracked him down,” Levett said. “Our ATF agent here in the Atlanta area contacted the ATF agent in Alabama, who just happened to be at the bus station. They saw the suspect and waited for backup to arrive. That’s when they took him down at the bus station.”
The shooting occurred as the overnight shift at Dart was letting out shortly before 7 a.m. When deputies responded to the scene, they found Andrews and he was transported to Piedmont Rockdale Hospital by National EMS, where he later died.
Employees at Dart at the time of the shooting were transported by Rockdale County school buses to Conyers First Baptist Church. Dart Container, manufacturer of food service containers, is one of the area’s largest employers.
Sheriff Levett thanked Rockdale County Public Schools for the use of their buses and drivers, and Conyers First Baptist Church for housing the Dart employees.
Several schools in the area were placed on precautionary lockdown, including Rockdale County High School, Rockdale Magnet School, and C.J. Hicks Elementary.
Rockdale County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) also sent out CodeRed texts and phone calls to residents and businesses advising them of the search and requesting they stay inside and lock their doors, and the county administration building and courthouse were also locked down.
The lockdown was lifted at about 11:50 a.m. and the county, schools and businesses were allowed to return to normal operations.
Authorities do not yet know if Golden acted alone. Initially they detained and questioned one other person, but then determined that person was not involved.
Golden has been charged with murder, and other charges could be forthcoming as the investigation continues. It is not known when he will be brought back to Georgia.