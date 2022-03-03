...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
west at 5 to 10 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Everyone is welcome to take part in this year's World's Fastest Growing St. Patrick's Day Parade in Olde Town Conyers.
CONYERS — The annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration will step off at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, at the World’s Fastest Growing St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Olde Town Conyers.
The parade, a Conyers tradition since 1980, will be led by Grand Marshal Mayor Vince Evans and accompanied by bagpiper Henry Frantz playing classic Irish tunes. Local businesses, organizations and school groups will also participate in this year’s parade. Dancers from the Drake Irish School of Dance in Norcross will perform during the parade and at the Olde Town Pavilion in Randal S. Mills City Center Park following the parade. Anyone who wishes to participate in the two-block walking parade is encouraged to meet at the corner of Main and Center Streets by 4:45 p.m. There are no vehicles allowed in the parade. The event will be held rain or shine.
The annual crowning of children’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade king and queen, best dressed pet, and winner of the leprechaun lookalike contest for adults will be announced at the Olde Town Pavilion. All guests are encouraged to dress in their best and most creative Irish attire.
Following the parade is the World’s Shortest Endurance Run sponsored by the Rotary Club of Rockdale County. The run, 0.1 mile in length from the Conyers Welcome Center to The Pointe on Railroad Street, begins with a shotgun start at 6 p.m. and participants who enter will receive a T-shirt. Registration is still open for those interested in participating. For more information, visit www.rockdalerotary.org
“The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of our most popular, homegrown events. Since it began, we have more fun reinventing the parade each year with creative entries and local characters getting into the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day and just having a good time,” said Downtown Events and Business coordinator Sandy Daniels. “We welcome all of those who want to celebrate the spirit of the Irish to join us for a festive afternoon.”
Commercial Street will be closed the evening of March 17 following the parade for a performance by the Stratocats. Commercial Street will also be closed on Saturday, March 12 for a pre-St. Patrick’s Day event dubbed “St. Practice Day” starting at 2 p.m. with live music and food and drink specials. The festivities are sponsored by the Celtic Tavern and Sweet Treat Depot.
For additional information, please call the Conyers Welcome Center at 770-602-2606.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.