CONYERS - Is Rockdale County becoming a townhome community? With the Board of Commissioners approving the construction of 153 townhomes last month, appearing on the verge of approving another development of 251 townhomes this month, and with still another developer on the next zoning board agenda with a 100-unit townhouse project, the county could soon become known as a townhome community. But not everyone — mainly single family homeowners near the developments — is happy about it.
Plus with much of the available home building space in residentially zoned areas of the county already in development, the townhouse projects are beginning to encroach onto previously zoned commercial or industrial sites.
On Feb. 9, the BOC approved a 153-townhome development on 14.93 acres on Old Covington Highway and Salem Industrial Boulevard for DRH Properties. The approval came with zoning and future land use map changes from light industrial to high density residential, and hinged on the developer and the adjacent BJ's Warehouse Club reaching an agreement on a sound-deadening berm.
At its Feb. 23 zoning hearing, the BOC heard from InLine Communities, which is seeking to build 251 townhomes on 60.2 acres on Gees Mill Road and Glenn Road. The project would require a zoning change from R-1 (single family) to R-M (multi-family), and a future land use map change from light industrial and medium density residential to high density residential.
The developers originally presented a proposal to build 177 units on 28.1 acres in August of last year but withdrew their request after the BOC expressed concerns about traffic, safety and design standards.
After purchasing additional acreage, InLine came back before the board with 251 three-bedroom units with two-car garages on 60.2 acres, a reduction in density for the project, which now includes a large green space area in the center of the site and other amenities.
The commissioners thanked the developers for the changes they made, with Post 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington praising them for listening to the county's concerns.
"They came to us and started to realize what we want our standards for our community to be," Washington said. "We want the best design within a certain price point in order for them to come in and build a townhome community in Rockdale County. Not only did they listen, but they exceeded what I said."
But single-family home residents living in the area of where the townhome development would be did not agree with that assessment. They brought up concerns dealing with water and sewer capacity in the area, the impact of additional children on local schools, whether the roads are adequate for the additional traffic, a lack of sidewalks for pedestrians, and a concern about the crime rate going up with an influx of new residents.
The BOC will vote on the townhouse project request at its March 23 meeting.
On March 11, the Rockdale County Planning Commission will hear a rezoning request for a 100-townhome development on Old Salem Road. The rezoning would be from C-2 (General Commercial) to R-M (Rsidential Multifamily) and would require a change in the future land use map from commercial use to high density residential. Residents in the area, some in their 70s and 80s, are already expressing concerns and questions about the proposed project and the effects it could have on them and their homes.
