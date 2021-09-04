In today’s edition of the Citizen we have commentaries from two individuals with an important message — if you are eligible, get the COVID-19 vaccine. David Kent, CEO of Piedmont Newton Hospital, represents the medical community; Pastor David Armstrong-Reiner, of Epiphany Lutheran Church, represents the faith community. Each has seen the toll this virus is taking on their communities and on us all. Please read their words and heed their message.
Those who don’t have underlying medical conditions and have chosen to remain unvaccinated say that they are entitled to their personal choice. There’s no disputing that. Unfortunately, their choice puts everyone else at greater risk. Nine out of 10 people now hospitalized in Georgia with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated; 99% of those dying from the virus have not been vaccinated. The virus is now attacking a younger population of the unvaccinated than in the previous surge. The rate of those fully vaccinated in Newton County as of Thursday was an abysmal 36%. Rockdale’s rate of 43% is better but still not good enough.
There are many myths and misconceptions about the virus. There are some who, through the use of social media, spread this misinformation and seek to fuel vaccine resistance because it reinforces their own choice to remain unvaccinated. Who will hold these “influencers” responsible when those who follow their “guidance” lose their lives?
While misinformation about the virus abounds, there is one central truth about the vaccine — it saves lives. It can save your life, and it can help you save the lives of others. We urge you now: Do the right thing; get the vaccine.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
