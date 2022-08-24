Huey German-Wilson has spent six years trying to get rid of piles of tires, mattresses, and other debris that have marred the streets of her Houston neighborhood.

"It steals our dignity," said German-Wilson, 58, an activist living in Houston's Trinity / Houston Gardens neighborhood. "I've seen the (neighborhood's) dignity slowly fade away with the increase of trash and the lack of city interest in our infrastructure and housing."

Recommended for you

CNN's Sara Sidner, Meridith Edwards and Priya Krishnakumar contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos