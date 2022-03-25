...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR NORTH AND
CENTRAL GEORGIA...
* Affected Area...North and Central Georgia.
* Timing...Saturday afternoon and evening.
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph. Frequent gusts between 25 and
30 mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidities around 20
percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This watch includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests.
A Fire Weather Watch means that there is high potential for the
development of critical fire weather conditions in 12 to
96 hours. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central, northeast and
northwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
'It's a blessing to be here,' says Texas teen seen in video of truck being tossed by tornado
The 16-year-old driver of the pickup truck seen in a viral video getting blown over and tossed around in high winds from a reported tornado near Elgin, Texas, earlier this week, says he is blessed to be alive.
Riley Leon, a Junior at a charter school in Austin, was on his way home from a job interview at Whataburger in a red Silverado and had to make several U-turns due to heavy rain, when his truck was picked up by the tornado, the teen told CNN.
Riley said he landed in the middle of the road. "When everything stopped, I drove off to the side of the road to get out of the way," he told CNN. Riley then called his mother to tell her what had happened.
"I called my mom. I was like: 'Mom, the tornado took me,'" Riley said, adding that his mother initially thought Riley was mistaken and had perhaps experienced a broken mirror or headlight. When she arrived on the scene, however, she quickly realized the gravity of the situation. "She was surprised," Riley said." She was like 'You're a blessing that you're here.'"
Around 30 minutes after the accident, Riley's brother showed him the now-viral video of the incident. "It's a blessing to be here honestly," the teen told CNN.
Chevrolet has announced that they are now donating a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT All Star Edition in Cherry Red to Riley Leon and his family. "We are thankful Riley is safe, commend his driving skills during a frightening situation, and our hearts are with other families in Texas that have been affected by these storms," Chevrolet said in a statement, adding that they will also help aid the recovery efforts in Texas, by donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.
The new truck will be presented to Riley and his family at a Chevrolet dealership in Fort Worth on Saturday. He will start his new job at Whataburger on Monday, Riley told CNN.
Riley is currently suffering from fractures in his back and may need surgery and rehabilitation, a spokesperson from his school, IDEA Rundberg, told CNN. The campus nurse has started a GoFundMe to cover the family's medical costs.
