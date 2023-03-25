The cherry blossoms are in bloom, which is a sure sign that it’s time once again for the Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival. The 42nd annual event takes place Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26, at the Georgia International Horse Park. Admission is free with an $8 parking fee. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The festival attracts thousands each year and includes live entertainment, cultural performances, unique art and craft exhibits, multiple food courts, and a children’s area. Returning for another year will be a crowd favorite, the Ultimate Air Dog Show, sponsored by Ingles Markets. The Georgia International Horse Park is located at 1996 Centennial Olympic Pkwy., Conyers.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
