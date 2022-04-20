COVINGTON — Newton County District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson took the opportunity at a budget work session Tuesday to call for defunding Gaither’s at Myrtle Creek Farm, a 175-acre site in southeastern Newton County that at one time was a working plantation.
The site is home to a historic 1850s-era farmhouse, several period outbuildings, a modern pavilion and two 19th century cemeteries, including the Gaither family cemetery and a slave cemetery. The facility is now marketed by the county for weddings and other events. Over the years, the property has been the site of several festivals, has been used for ghost tours, as a movie set numerous times, and has been the location for at least one Civil War battle re-enactment.
Henderson has been opposed to the county’s ownership of Gaither’s at Myrtle Creek Farm for several years, saying that the county should not be in the “plantation business.”
Expenses and revenue for Gaither’s at Myrtle Creek Farm are budgeted at $198,769 for fiscal year 2023. The facility was budgeted at $186,334 for fiscal year 2022; so far this year it has generated $154,765 in revenues.
There was no discussion of Henderson’s proposal at Tuesday’s work session.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
