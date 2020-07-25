With daily news reports about the continued spread of COVID-19, we wonder where it is all going to lead for us.
There is one ray of hope that popped up in the media lately.
Norway is looking after us. They have established a vault containing a vast cache of seeds to help repopulate the earth with greenery should we suffer total crop losses. This could be of historic importance and gives us hope for our future.
Maybe everyone should be thinking of their own vaults of things important to man’s survival should such things as pandemics strike up again. After all, we are now facing perilous times and our survival is of prime importance.
The virus and science are facing one another in combat. We are rooting for science to beat COVID-19 with a new vaccine.
We hope science knows how essential a win for it is. In fact, it is essential. We cannot afford to let the virus continue commanding our lives and our economy.
It is certainly not a time to panic about our future, but Norway’s idea of a seed vault gives us a bit of hope should things make a drastic change.
We are pretty dependent on technology; and if any emergency does challenge us, it is a good idea for your security vault to include food shelter, clothing, water, and a way to start a fire, at the very least.
Build up your survival skills and do not panic. Hope there will not be a need to seek help from a vault containing elements for future survival. Stay safe out there.
