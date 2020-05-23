The coronavirus has placed extra burdens on everyone. The ladies of the house have had to do many more things than most because of the children being out of school, laid-off family members, sheltering in place and so on.
To offer a bit of relief in the kitchen, I thought it might be a little break if I ordered in one of those carry outs offered by closed restaurants.
I called a local chain restaurant, placed an order, asked my daughter to put on her mask and make a pickup. She picked up two lunches at the designated place and time and brought them home.
Big mistake. Never ever again!
The salad, if you could call it that, arrived in a small, carry-out sandwich container. It consisted of limp leaf lettuce, with no other ingredients for the salad, and no dressing at all. The “baked potato” arrived cold, dry, only partially cooked and hard as a rock. It was unfit to eat, let alone on Mother’s Day!
The biscuits were dry and hard and looked like they had been baked days ago.
The meat order was not the one ordered and was cold and dry and tasted like hard leather.
Most of this “special” Mother’s Day carry-out ended up in the garbage can I am sorry to say.
Trying carry out orders during the pandemic has not proved all that satisfactory so far.
One restaurant offering carry out said they were open at 10:30 a.m. for pick up at the door. Arriving to place an order found the door locked and no one on site. After a 30-minute wait, a male employee advised “the staff didn’t show up.” No carry out today.
On another occasion, the carry out order for two lunches consisted of a meat and two vegetables in each order. After pick up was made and carrying it home, we found one of the lunches only consisted of a meat and one vegetable instead of the two!
At least this result was better than one from still another restaurant that took an order for two lunches and only sent one!
Seems like some of these restaurants are as inexperienced at carry outs as customers are in making choices.
I apologize to my spouse for disappointing her with a Mother’s Day carry out!
