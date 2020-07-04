Another Independence Day is here. It is hard to believe I have managed to hang around long enough to celebrate another of my birthdays.
The Fourth of July is the birthday of our nation as it celebrates freedom from Great Britain in 1776. It is also my birthday and, at 96 years old, I’m happy to still be here to watch as families gather to celebrate this special day with picnics, fireworks, parades, patriotic music, trips to the beach and the like.
To me, the Fourth is a day I like to think back upon some of the special occasions I shared with a loving family, now all deceased. Mother, brother, grandparents, aunts and uncles all provided education and guidance helping make my birthdays shared with them special.
But now I am still building memories helped by a loving, devoted wife, great children, grandchildren and special friends. How lucky can an old codger get?
My mobility may be more limited and I may not be able to go out to view some of the celebrations, but I can listen and watch and enjoy the celebration of others of this special national and family holiday.
I am pleased to have a 96th birthday on July 4th to enjoy the historical events, government and traditions of the United States even if this year the COVID-19 pandemic has limited public celebrations.
Hopefully, succeeding generations will be able to celebrate free from restrictions. Special thinks to family, coworkers and friends who have enriched all 96 years of my life. Praying I will be around next year to help you salute the red, white and blue again!
