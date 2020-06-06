After Pearl Harbor, in 1941, our country was in an anti-German, anti-Japanese mood, and World War II impacted everyone.
I graduated high school in the early 1940s, and my first job was with the FBI in Washington, D.C., as a fingerprint classifier.
Back then, I was classified as 1-A in the military draft and was subject to call at any time. Tired of being on hold with my career, I volunteered for the U.S. Army, trained as an infantry soldier, and shipped out to Africa and Italy, where I made the invasion of Anzio, followed by the invasion of Southern France.
Fighting in France and Germany, I was in Europe when World War II ended.
Returning home, I used the GI Bill to go to college and receive my degrees. I taught school for five years before returning to the FBI as a special agent.
In the 1940s we danced to the Big Bands, listened to Rosemary Clooney, Count Basie, Benny Goodman, Artie Shaw and other popular bands of the day. My favorite was Glenn Miller and his “In The Mood” and “Pennsylvania 65000.” The average income was $1,368 annually. A new car was $800, and gasoline for it was l8 cents a gallon. Bread was 20 cents a loaf.
Prime Minister Winston Churchill inspired everyone with speeches like the one that said, “We shall fight them on the beaches . . . “
The United States entered the war in 1941 after Pearl Harbor and Franklin D. Roosevelt, our leader, died in early 1945 before the war’s conclusion.
Peace came in the European theater in May 1945, and later in August in the Pacific. The “Greatest Generation” of fighters hoped they had made the world safe for democracy.
Now a new generation of fighters faces a new enemy. We hope they will win the fight against the coronavirus, which is holding us in its grasp.
As of May 30, 2020 there are over 5 million cases with 365,000 deaths worldwide.
