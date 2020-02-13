Jack Simpson was recognized for 20 years of committed and dedicated service in Newton County at the Annual Awards Ceremony program on Dec. 11, 2019.
Simpson has served in the law enforcement profession in excess of 50 years. He served as a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for 20 years, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years, and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years.
Simpson has received numerous achievements and commendations throughout his many years of service to the law enforcement profession, both locally and nationally. On Aug. 5, 2015, U.S. Fourth District Congressman Hank Johnson presented him with a special Congressional award for his extensive service to the law enforcement profession and for being the oldest certified peace officer in the nation.
Simpson is a former educator, author and veteran law enforcement professional. From a historical perspective, he was employed with the FBI during the Civil Rights era. Some of his notable assigned cases include the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the church bombings in Alabama, and the murder of Lemuel Penn, a 48-year-old African American lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve, by James Lackey at the Broad River Bridge in Elbert County. Simpson was successful in attaining a confession from Lackey.
Simpson has no plans to "retire" and remains employed as a deputy with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, where he continues to positively impact the lives of others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.