How are you doing out there? I suspect you are like most of us trying to cope with the mental and physical problems brought on by this crisis we are in caused by the coronavirus.
We have spent months sheltering in place, wearing masks, watching our distance from others, and washing our hands so many times a day I could not begin to count them! We have gone out only for medical exams or food (if we had no one to bring it to us). Schools and businesses have been closed, and we have spent time trying to find a good carry-out restaurant.
One couple spent 14 days in quarantine, went to keep a medical doctor appointment, only to be called after going home and being told the doctor’s receptionist had tested positive for COVID-19. The couple had to spend another 14 days in quarantine. Many other people fearful of being exposed to the virus, cancelled appointments for now and will reschedule later.
Life has been changed from what we consider normal and the growing crisis may keep us in a state of confusion for some time to come.
Ladies cannot get their usual grooming appointments. Men have had beards and hair grown longer and get that unkept look.
Signs appear near some businesses that have partially reopened under strict conditions “No Mask, No Service.”
The crisis is growing with more cases of the virus reported, more people sick and hospitalized. Supplies for meeting needs are often not available and store shelves are empty of some widely used products.
So how are you doing out there? Just like the rest of us. Trying to cope and making the best of the situation while doing everything we can to keep ourselves and our families safe and free of the coronavirus.
This may require the cooperation with everyone on sheltering, distancing, wearing a mask in public places, as well as frequent handwashing and sanitizing.
