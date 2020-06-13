Those living along the Rockdale County speedway, better known as Oglesby Bridge Road, see the need for our local government to help in ensuring a clean, safe neighborhood.
Vehicles continually ignore posted speed limit signs, pass one another and seek the head of the line. The grass and vegetation on the rights-of-way are more than 2 to 3 feet high and trash on the roadway is common. I suppose there are other areas of the county with the same problems.
Neglected areas of the county impact the entire community with a resulting safety and property value decline.
Individuals, groups and local government can work together to address existing problems and improve the entire county. Problems or not, we can still do this. It is reasonable to believe that some of the reduction in county services has been caused by the coronavirus.
Hopefully one of the candidates for county office can restore these services after the primary election is over. A clean, well-policed community benefits all its citizens.
Those who live here share a responsibility to keep up neighborhoods, keep them safe and restore a sense of pride in where citizens live and work. There are local laws, rules and regulations available and they should be enforced to maintain standards. Where problems exist, they should be addressed for the benefit of everyone.
Let us take pride in Rockdale County and keep it a clean, safe community.
Let us obey our speed laws, dispose of our own trash and stop throwing our empty alcohol and beverage containers and trash in our neighbor’s yards. Let us cut out rights-of-way tall grass. Work together for a clean community.
