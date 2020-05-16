With all of the media attention, it is hard to know that anyone would be unaware of the fact that we are fighting a mass contagion. Times are not “normal,” and it is unrealistic to expect them to be. For this, we cannot place blame on any single individual.
We are told to shelter in place, maintain safe distances, wear masks, avoid crowds, work from home, wash hands, avoid restaurants, keep kids home from school and so on and on. Regulations come from all governments and businesses. Budgets are right and getting tighter and any businesses that are open do so under restrictions. Jobs are lost.
To go into any open office, government included, and expect service to be “normal” is not realistic under the circumstances.
When encountering a problem, it is logical to expect people to work together to resolve it as best they can. The answer is not to publicly demand the elected officer or CEO resign or be voted from office. The CEO may have years of honorable service and is a dedicated hard-working public servant with well-earned respect from the community he serves. To create a firestorm with cries from political opponents for removal over an incident where all facts are not known is unprofessional.
Placing blame on a single person for something well beyond control of one individual will not solve the coronavirus crisis.
Things are not “operating normally,” and placing blame is difficult. In times like this, we are better served by learning the facts, working together to make any needed changes and by not taking out our frustrations by publicly creating a firestorm by demanding the firing or dismissing of hardworking, dedicated public servants and CEO’s who lack the power to make needed changes alone. It takes a team to weather a pandemic and return us to “normal.” Let us join it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.