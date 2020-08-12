CONYERS - The oldest investigator in the nation when he died Aug. 5 at the age of 96, Jack B. Simpson was remembered at a service in Conyers Wednesday morning, Aug. 12, before being taken to the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton for burial.
Born on July 4, 1924, Simpson joined the Army during World War II and earned two Bronze Stars for his service on the beaches of Anzio and in the liberation the Dachau concentration camp. After the war, Simpson went to college and earned a master’s degree, then joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Following a 23-year career with the FBI, Simpson joined the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office as a bailiff for 10 years, and then the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years as a bailiff and investigator.
Visitation was held Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning before the service at Scot Ward Funeral Home in Conyers. Simpson’s casket was draped with an American flag and NCSO color guard members stood watch.
A motorcycle escort made up of NCSO deputies and Henry County Police officers led a procession for the family to the facility. In addition to Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown, Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett, Oxford Police Chief Dave Hardy, and 4th District Congressman Hank Johnson were among those who attended the service.
Sheriff Brown spoke about having met Simpson 40 years ago while he was still with the FBI. He said Simpson loved to talk about the landmark Civil Rights cases he worked on. Simpson was involved in the desegregation of the University of Alabama in 1963, the investigation into the murder of Lt. Col. Lemuel Penn in Madison County in 1964, and the investigation following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.
Following his work with the RCSO, Brown said Simpson joined his Sheriff’s Office in 2000 as a bailiff. Brown said in 2005 he talked with Simpson and decided he could best serve the NCSO as an investigator with the Criminal Investigations Division.
“Jack Simpson taught us more about the field than all the classes and certifications,” Brown said during the service. “He was always willing to share his skill sets and would help anyone. He was a hero… our hero.”
Brown concluded his remarks by stating that the people in law enforcement who will experience the greatest loss from Simpson's death are the ones who didn’t have a chance to work beside and learn from him.
Rep. Johnson spoke about Simpson and said no one needs to worry about him being gone, because he lived such a great life. Johnson presented Simpson’s family with a proclamation.
Speaking for the family, William Simpson, one of Simpson’s seven grandchildren, said that “Pop Jack” was a living legend who seemed larger than life at times.
“Pop taught us a lot just by the way he lived his life,” his grandson said.
Simpson is survived by his wife of 40 years, Dottie, three children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Following the service, Simpson and his family were escorted to Canton for a private internment at Georgia National Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.