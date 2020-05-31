I would like to be included among those offering congratulations to Layla Zon on her appointment as a Superior Court judge in the Alcovy Circuit. When Judge Samuel Ozburn retired, Gov. Kemp appointed Zon to fill the vacancy.
District Attorney Zon had practiced before Judge Ozburn for 19 years and the appointment was a deserving one.
I was working in court security back in 2000 when a young lady named Layla Hinton came to the District Attorney’s staff fresh out of Georgia State Law School. She was bright-eyed and enthusiastic, inexperienced, but it did not take long for her to prove that being a prosecutor was the right career choice for her.
All of the excellent judges in the Alcovy Circuit helped guide Layla to her high degree of professionalism. District Attorneys Alan Cook and Ken Wynne became her mentors helping her prove that the law was a fulfilling career for her. It was Ken Wynne, who later became a Superior Court judge, who appointed Layla as chief district attorney with responsibilities for prosecuting major felonies. Gov. Purdue made the district attorney appointment.
In 2007, Layla met highly regarded Marty Zon of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The couple married. Investigator Zon is now retired, and I am sure he is as proud of Layla’s appointment as those of us are who once worked with her in court services.
Layla’s mother’s family were farmers. Her father immigrated from Mexico and for awhile Layla lived in DeKalb County. She worked her way through law school and has spent most of her working years in service to the people of Newton County as a prosecutor. We thank her for her dedication and her devotion to duty, and we are proud to see her achieve this most recent career promotion. Good luck, Layla. May God bless you and keep you safe.
