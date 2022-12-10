Jacob_Bailey_photo.jpeg

Jacob Bailey

CONYERS — Jacob Bailey of Conyers was elected in November to represent Rockdale County on the Rockdale County Soil and Water Conservation District. He will serve the Conservation District for a four-year term beginning January 1, 2023.

Bailey is a local gardener who loves his garden and showing his family how to raise home-grown vegetables, sharing with them the importance of pollinators like butterflies and bees. He is fascinated by the use of aquaponics, which he hopes to make a focus. Bailey and his family have an appreciation for local resource conservation. They have been involved in local community work such as the South River cleanup. As an avid fisherman, Bailey wants to keep streams, rivers and lakes clean for the health of the fish.

