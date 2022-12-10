CONYERS — Jacob Bailey of Conyers was elected in November to represent Rockdale County on the Rockdale County Soil and Water Conservation District. He will serve the Conservation District for a four-year term beginning January 1, 2023.
Bailey is a local gardener who loves his garden and showing his family how to raise home-grown vegetables, sharing with them the importance of pollinators like butterflies and bees. He is fascinated by the use of aquaponics, which he hopes to make a focus. Bailey and his family have an appreciation for local resource conservation. They have been involved in local community work such as the South River cleanup. As an avid fisherman, Bailey wants to keep streams, rivers and lakes clean for the health of the fish.
Bailey is a full-time nurse taking care of the people in the community. Bailey and his wife own Beasley Drug Company, a local drug store in Conyers. Bailey was a member of the Conyers City Council for two years, and he plans to use that experience for dissemination of information with the Rockdale County SWCD. He will also be working on the district watershed initiative and bringing more interest in pollinators to the district through schools and community gardens.
The Rockdale County Soil and Water Conservation District is a unit of state government that directs natural resource management programs in Rockdale County. The District works with farmers, landowners, homeowners and with other units of government to educate and actively promote programs and practices that support the conservation, and use and development of soil, water, and related resources. More information can be found at https://www.gacd.us/rockdalecounty.
