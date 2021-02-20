CONYERS — Conyers will see an increase in the amount it pays to house suspects at the Rockdale County Jail following approval of an amendment to the detention services agreement between the city and Rockdale County.
Under an agreement forged in May 2017, the city had paid $36 per inmate per day. That amount had increased to $40 per day in 2018, but there had been no increase since then.
Conyers Police Deputy Chief Scott Freeman told the City Council Wednesday night that the county had proposed a new rate of $50 per day, which he said was reasonable as other municipalities in the area are paying $75 per day to their respective sheriff’s offices.
Freeman said the cost increase was due primarily to an increase in the cost of medical care at the jail, in particular because of the mental health services that are now provided to inmates.
Freeman noted that the jail can house as many as 750 inmates, although the population is now significantly less due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the inmate population is currently about 140. The city had just two inmates at the jail last month.
The council approved the new agreement unanimously. Rockdale County has already approved the agreement.
