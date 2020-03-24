CONYERS — James Cabe, Rockdale’s chief deputy clerk of Superior and State Court, took the oath of office in an impromptu ceremony Monday to succeed Clerk of Court Ruth Wilson.
Wilson is retiring effective March 31. Cabe said Tuesday the decision was made to go ahead and hold the swearing in because of the uncertainty of having the necessary people available due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
“I was scheduled to take the oath before April 1 anyway, and we just went ahead and got the oath completed yesterday,” Cabe said on Tuesday.
Cabe will serve as clerk of courts from April 1 to Dec. 31. He said he has no plans to run for the office. Three people have qualified to seek the office Wilson has held for three terms — attorney Sharif Akeem Fulcher; Stone Mountain City Clerk Mallory Minor and Helping Hands President Janice Morris.
Cabe said he had previously considered running for election to the clerk of courts post, but he ultimately changed his mind. He said he would be happy to continue to serve regardless of who is elected. Cabe has worked in the Clerk of Courts Office for two years.
“I was trained well by Ruth,” said Cabe. “She has been an absolutely wonderful mentor throughout the last two years, and I feel 100 percent confident in my ability to carry to torch she has left. She has been an absolutely wonderful human being and has done some great things for this community.”
Cabe grew up in Rockdale County and attended k-12 public schools. After graduation from Rockdale County High School, he began a 21-year career in law enforcement, eventually earning the rank of captain. He joined the Clerk’s Office in 2018.
Cabe is a 2019 graduate of Leadership Rockdale and serves as a board member for the Conyers-Rockdale Council for the Arts, the city of Conyers Board of Zoning Appeals and Adjustments, and as a former board member for Project Renewal. Cabe is a member of the Conyers Kiwanis Club and the Rotary Club of Conyers. He earned a bachelor of science degree from Mercer University and a master of public administration degree from Columbus State University. His main hobby is to travel and learn about other cultures.
