CONYERS — There will be two new faces in the Rockdale County administration when the new year begins. At its meeting on Dec. 8, the Board of Commissioners approved the appointments of James F. "Jamie" Cabe as the new chief of staff, and Kalanos Johnson as the new director of Planning and Zoning.
Jamie Cabe
Cabe won't have to move far in transitioning from his current position as Rockdale County Clerk of Superior and State Court to chief of staff. Cabe was appointed clerk in March of this year upon the retirement of Ruth Wilson from the position, but declined to run for the office in the November election. Janice Morris won the race for the position and will become the new clerk of courts in January.
In introducing Cabe to the BOC, Toni Holmes, director of Talent Management, said Cabe has more than 22 years of experience.
"He has experience in criminal justice and government experience," she said. "He has a master's in public administration, and a bachelor of science in social science, as well as multiple certifications. He has worked with Georgia Piedmont Technical College, Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, the city of Lawrenceville and the city of Conyers."
Cabe thanked the commissioners for his appointment as chief of staff.
"It has been my honor and privilege to serve my hometown, working in local government service the majority of my life," Cabe said. "Thank you for the confidence you've placed in me by making this appointment for me to serve as your next chief of staff, effective Jan. 1.
"It will be my goal to continuously strive to exceed your expectations as I enter into my 23rd year of local government service. I commit to all stakeholders, business owners, and most importantly, to every citizen of Rockdale County, my dedication to serving this community in the most ethical and lawful manner possible.
"I look forward to joining the superb leadership team of Rockdale County government as we strive to carry out the vision and mission of the Envision Rockdale Strategic Plan," he continued. "I'm grateful to each of you for granting me this opportunity, and I'm excited to work with all of you as we begin this new year."
District 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington commended Corey Hambrick, the outgoing chief of staff, for his work with Rockdale County, and welcomed Cabe.
"It has been my honor and pleasure to work with Corey," Washington said. "He has been a delight. I enjoyed every minute of his tenure, and I wish him a much successful future. I know he will do well in his future endeavors."
She also congratulated and welcomed Cabe.
"I know you're going to do a great job," Washington said. "Your passion for the community is what actually won me over when we talked. You're so passionate about what you can do for the community and the ways you can help serve the community. I'm very excited about working with you there."
Hambrick said 2020 has been a unique year, and thanked the BOC for their support.
"In 2017 when I rose and came, you all received me," he said. "In 2020 I want to say thank you for having me. It has been a tremendous journey that I have traveled, and I am grateful. I am a better person because of the Board of Commissioners and my experience here in Rockdale County. To you I say thank you. I am grateful for the man that I have become.
"Whatever I can do to assist this board, especially our new chief of staff, who will do a wonderful job, I will do whatever I can to serve. Whatever this board needs me to do, I'm just a phone call away."
District 2 Commissioner Dr. Doreen Williams said Hambrick was a pleasure to work with.
"He has done a lot to help me with some of the initiatives that I have had and moving them forward and firming up details," she said. "I truly appreciate that."
Williams added that she is excited to have Cabe as the new chief of staff.
"I've known Jamie for several years and appreciate his skills and talent," Williams said. "I told him I think the hardest part of the job will be figuring out the nuances of all three of our personalities. All three of us are very different, and I think that's why we complement each other and are able to come together on most things that we work on."
Kalanos Johnson
Johnson has more than 23 years of experience. Holmes said he is currently serving as the director of Economic Development for the city of Fairburn.
"He has worked for the city of Union City, for Jacobs Engineering, as well as Wilbur Smith Associates," Holmes said. "He has a master's of business administration as well as a master's of urban planning, a bachelor of science, and many certifications."
Washington was the most excited about Johnson coming on board as director of Planning and Zoning, because she has known him for many years.
"Kalanos' middle name is Vonzell," Washington said. "I know that because I have known Kalanos since we were in college. I didn't even know that he was a candidate to be our planning director until I got the call from Talent Management.
"I know he's going to do a great job. This is going to be great for this community. He knows economic development, he knows planning and development; it is going to be great to merge the two, especially with all of the economic and planning initiatives that we have. I know he is going to do a great job."
Williams added that while she doesn't know Johnson, his resume looks good.
"I'm happy to know that Commissioner Washington knows him and knows that he will be really good," she said. "So I welcome him and look forward to working with him.
"There is a lot in planning and development that we need to look at. I have taken some time to look at developments in other communities, and there are some remarkable ways of doing multi-use developments which can create economic development and create places where people like to live, work and play in Rockdale County. I'm very excited about where we are headed in planning and development."
