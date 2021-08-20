Janice Morris, Rockdale County Clerk of Superior and State Courts Office, in collaboration with the Georgia Superior Court Clerks Cooperative Authority (GSCCCA), will offer free Notary Public training for individuals who are already notaries and those interested in becoming a notary.
The training will address basic notary procedures and legal guidelines for fulfilling the duties of a Notary Public in the State of Georgia. Individuals are cordially invited to join a Zoom meeting on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m.
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
