CONYERS — Two candidates in the election for the Rockdale Clerk of Courts Office appear to be headed for a runoff.
With no incumbent in the race, three Democrat candidates qualified to become the county’s next clerk of courts: Sharif Akeem Fulcher, Mallory Minor and Janice Morris. Fulcher, 5,488 votes, 32.06%; and Morris, 7,167 votes, 41.87%, will likely face off in the Aug. 4 runoff.
There were no Republican candidates in the primary.
The winner of the runoff will succeed former Clerk of Courts Ruth Wilson, who retired earlier this year. Her chief deputy clerk, James Cabe, was sworn in as her successor in March. Cabe did not seek election to the post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.