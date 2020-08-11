CONYERS — Rockdale County voters chose Janice Morris as their new Clerk of Courts in a runoff election Tuesday. Morris bested fellow Democrat Sharif Akeem Fulcher with 63.04% of the vote compared to Fulcher’s 36.96%.
There was no Republican candidate in the race, so the winner will fill the seat vacated by James Cabe, who decided not to run for election after being sworn into office in March following the retirement of long-term clerk Ruth Wilson.
In the runoff for Board of Education Post 5, Akita Parmer received 54.72% of the vote, compared to fellow Democrat Lara Parker’s 45.28%.
Parmer will fill the seat vacated by the retiring Tony Dowdy.
