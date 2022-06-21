...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Wednesday June 22...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Wednesday June 22.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
CONYERS — Newcomer Janie Jones defeated former Rockdale County Board of Education member Tony Dowdy in Tuesday’s non-partisan primary election runoff.
Jones received 64.72% of the vote to Dowdy’s 35.28% in unofficial results.
With 16 of 16 precincts reporting, Jones received 2,632 of the total 4,067 votes cast. Dowdy received 1,435.
Dowdy, who previously represented District 5 on the board, announced in May that he would run for the District 2 seat on the board. That seat is currently held by Jim McBrayer, who is not seeking re-election. School board posts are non-partisan and are elected at-large.
Dowdy, who was first elected to the board in 2010, served two terms before deciding in 2018 not to seek re-election.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.