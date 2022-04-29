Prompted by a Morgan County Board of Assessors meeting that devolved into an anti-Rivian gathering Wednesday, the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties is asking that the board call a special meeting and that it address a conflict of interest involving a board member.
Andrea Gray, attorney for the JDA, has written to the board asserting that the April 27 meeting was held in violation of the Georgia Open Meetings Act because it was not properly advertised nor was an agenda posted in advance of the meeting.
In addition, Gray contends that board member John Artz of Rutledge, who is married to the president of an anti-Rivian group, demonstrated his opposition to the Rivian development by creating “an intimidating atmosphere for other board members by empowering unruly disruption by many of his companions from the opposition group.”
“While the meeting was not valid, his actions prevented the board from even considering the substance of the matter before them,” Gray wrote. “He served to detract from the issue for decision, encouraged questions from the anti-Rivian crowd which were far beyond the purview of issues before the board for decision, and forced the matter to be tabled even against the advice of his own legal counsel.”
In a statement issued Friday, the JDA notes that the only decision before the Board of Assessors Wednesday was “to confirm the legal determination" that the electric auto maker's interest in the property is not taxable.
The JDA is asking the Board of Assessors to approve a resolution similar to previous approvals, including a resolution approved in 2021 establishing the tax exempt status for the Baymare project in Stanton Springs South. The resolutions require companies to make payments in lieu of taxes while ad valorem taxes are abated for an established period of time.
“This is an issue the Board of Tax Assessors is familiar with and has approved on multiple occasions,” the JDA stated.
Walton County’s Board of Tax Assessors approved the tax-exemption Tuesday.
The JDA also weighed in on the conflict of interest issue involving Artz.
“Because of this bias, and his wife’s leadership role with the opposition group, there is a clear conflict that clouds his ability to make an unbiased legal decision about this matter,” the authority stated. “We think this clear conflict should be taken into consideration by the board prior to the rescheduled meeting”
The Board of Tax Assessors' next regularly scheduled meeting is May 18 at 9 a.m.
Meanwhile, comments on the Our Communities Oppose Rivian Facebook page indicated that members view the Board of Assessors’ decision to table the resolution as a victory. Keith Wilson, a Republican candidate for the Morgan County Board of Commissioners, posted a comment advising members that the related group Morgan Land, Sky and Water Preservation has expanded its legal representation from an environmental zoning legal team to include a litigator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.