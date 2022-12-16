COVINGTON — Recent filings in the anti-Rivian zoning lawsuit could determine when or whether the legal battle will go forward in Morgan County Superior Court.
The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties, state and Morgan County filed a motion for dismissal with prejudice Dec. 12. If the motion is granted, it would mean the case is dismissed permanently and cannot be brought back to court.
That motion was filed following a Dec. 7 motion by the plaintiffs in the case — Edward Clay, Alan D. Jenkins, Felton Jenkins III, Candace Beam and Deborah Crowe — for voluntary dismissal without prejudice, effectively asking Superior Court Judge Stephen A. Bradley to put the case on hold but allow plaintiffs to bring it back at any time in the future.
The JDA and state are opposing the plaintiffs’ motion, calling it “nothing more than an attempt to prevent the court from ruling in a way that harms the plaintiffs’ efforts to stop the project.”
Plaintiffs filed their motion for dismissal without prejudice after Bradley ruled against their petition for a temporary restraining order to stop land disturbance at the electric auto plant construction site in Morgan and Walton counties. Bradley’s ruling also cast doubt on the eventual success of the anti-Rivian group’s lawsuit that aims to stop the $5 billion development by claiming the property was never rezoned from agricultural use to industrial and that the necessary land disturbance permits were not issued.
Bradley noted in his ruling that all parties agreed that the property is owned by the state and under development by the JDA and is not subject to local zoning laws.
“Rather than letting the court do its job and resolve the zoning issue once and for all, the plaintiffs are continuing to waste taxpayer resources by attempting to dismiss the case to avoid a ruling that will hurt their weak attempts to stop this project,” the JDA and state said in a joint statement. “The court should see this dismissal for what it is — a desperate stall tactic and an attempt to find a friendlier audience for this issue in a different court.”
The Rivian development faces another legal challenge that will be heard in the Georgia Court of Appeals Feb. 15. In that case, the JDA and state are appealing a decision by Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Brenda Holbert Trammell who found that the project is “not sound, feasible and reasonable,” and declined to validate bonds that are key to the tax incentive package offered to Rivian.
In her ruling, Trammell wrote that the JDA “has put the issue of the project’s economic feasibility squarely before the court and therefore it bears the burden of proving the same — a burden which it has not carried.”
Trammell also found in favor of Rivian opponents on two other key points in a petition they filed in June to stop the validation of up to $15 million in bonds the JDA intends to issue for the project. Trammell ruled that the JDA had “failed to put forward sufficient evidence demonstrating that the project would promote the ‘general welfare within the territory of the authority.’”
