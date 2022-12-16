RivianEvent_1358.JPG

This rendering shows the Rivian site bounded by Interstate 20, Old Mill Road, U.S. Highway 278 and Davis Academy Road. Most of the Rivian project site lies within Morgan County.

 Special Photo

COVINGTON — Recent filings in the anti-Rivian zoning lawsuit could determine when or whether the legal battle will go forward in Morgan County Superior Court.

The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties, state and Morgan County filed a motion for dismissal with prejudice Dec. 12. If the motion is granted, it would mean the case is dismissed permanently and cannot be brought back to court.

