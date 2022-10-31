MONTICELLO — The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties has bolstered its legal team as it prepares to respond to court challenges seeking to halt development of the Rivian Automotive assembly plant.

At a Tuesday, Oct. 25 meeting in Jasper County, the JDA approved a contract with the Atlanta law firm of Holland & Knight to assist in efforts to move the Rivian project forward.

