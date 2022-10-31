MONTICELLO — The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties has bolstered its legal team as it prepares to respond to court challenges seeking to halt development of the Rivian Automotive assembly plant.
At a Tuesday, Oct. 25 meeting in Jasper County, the JDA approved a contract with the Atlanta law firm of Holland & Knight to assist in efforts to move the Rivian project forward.
On Friday, Oct. 28, the JDA and state of Georgia filed a notice that they intend to challenge a ruling by Morgan County Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammel that denied the bond validation for the Rivian project and essentially put the project on hold. The appeal will be filed with the Georgia Court of Appeals.
“We absolutely disagree with Judge Trammell’s ruling regarding the structure of incentives for this project, and we are confident in the merits of our appeal,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson in a released statement. “Rivian’s $5 billion, 7,500-job commitment to the state of Georgia, as outlined in our binding Economic Development Agreement, is a transformational investment for the community, the state and the country. The bond structure for this project is consistent with numerous other bond deals that have previously been validated across this state and even in Morgan County. The judge’s ruling improperly considered and drew conclusions regarding Rivian’s finances. What’s more, the decision disregarded Rivian’s significant cash reserves and manufacturing performance at the company’s existing facility in Normal, Ill., and the rising market trend toward electric vehicles.”
In addition to challenging the bond validation, opponents of the Rivian Assembly have brought forth other challenges to stop development on the 2,000-acre site in Morgan and Walton counties. Last month, five residents who live in Morgan County or own property there, filed suit against the JDA, asking a Superior Court judge to issue a stop work order to halt grading on the 2,000-acre site. The lawsuit claims the JDA did not properly change the Rivian property zoning from Agricultural. The lawsuit alleges that, even though the Rivian property is owned by the state, the project does not constitute a governmental function nor is it a state project and would be subject to rezoning laws.
The lawsuit also claims that Plateau Excavation did not obtain the proper local land disturbance permits prior to beginning grading work at the site. The plaintiffs further allege that the grading work is causing the harmful release of dust and other particles and resulted in the discharge of dirt and silt into local waterways. Plaintiffs claim that the Rivian land disturbance caused pollution of a pool, contamination of two wells, contamination of a creek that feeds into wells used to water cattle, and that light, noise and other disturbances will have a negative impact on the growth of cattle.
The grading work at the Rivian site has also drawn the attention of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, which issued a notice of violation to Plateau Excavation after the company self-reported that sediment had been discharged into state waters during a rain event. A follow-up inspection by EPD found that Plateau had corrected the sediment issue.
At the most recent JDA meeting, the Rivian project continued to draw widely disparate opinions from the public. Susan Holmes, who is retiring at the end of the year after 12 years as state representative for Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Butts counties, thanked members of the JDA for their efforts to recruit the industry.
“I’m here today to just say thank you for all of you who have spent a huge amount of time on behalf of the citizens of this county and the three other counties,” Holmes said. “ … The majority of people in my counties are very proud of you. We are excited about the prospect of Rivian coming to this area. We need it. You have worked hard for this.”
Holmes said she had two regrets — that Morgan County Commission member Andy Ainslie and former JDA chairman Alan Verner had been “exposed to a few very loud, negative voices.”
“They are fine leaders,” said Holmes. “I want to say thank you so very much for your service. I appreciate it, and so many people in Jasper County appreciate your service and the things you have done.”
Pam Jones, who owns a business in Rutledge, said she was tired of hearing the Rivian opposition group referred to as “small,” noting that there are 3,500 members.
“Our entire community is opposed,” she said.
Jones added that she is concerned about light pollution, water pollution and the dust coming from the Rivian site.
“The fact that y’all think it’s so great in Jasper and in Newton and wherever, you’re not the ones living near it,” she said.
Jones also said she has concerns about the financial stability of Rivian, issues that Judge Trammel cited in her decision not to validate the development bonds.
“I fear a concrete desert of 2,000 acres sitting there ruined,” she said.
In the joint statement from the state and the JDA issued Friday, Commissioner Wilson said the economic development with Rivian is “not only the strongest the state has secured in terms of clawbacks, but it is categorically false to suggest that the state and the local JDA did not perform due diligence before offering discretionary incentives. Background work on Rivian was thorough and included a review of financial records and outlook to understand the impact of a potential project in Georgia.
Wilson said economic developers visited the Rivian plant in Normal, Ill., and saw “firsthand the benefits Rivian has brought to that community, from education to small business growth to a revitalized downtown and increased overall opportunities for residents.”
