COVINGTON — In the bid for the seat held by retiring Alcovy Judicial Circuit Judge Eugene Benton, attorney Jeffrey Foster of Monroe defeated Covington attorney Robert Stansfield with 52.39% of the vote in Tuesday's non-partisan runoff. Foster received a total of 8,637 votes, with 5,507 votes coming from Walton County compared to 2,082 for Stansfield. Stansfield received a total of 7,850 votes and carried Newton County with 5,768 votes, but it was not enough to overcome Foster’s lead in Walton County.
In the race for the Democratic nomination for Board of Commissioners, District 5, Dorothy Piedrahita defeated Casey Duren with 62.33% of the vote, or 609 votes. There was a total of 977 votes cast in the runoff election.
Piedrahita will face incumbent Republican Ronnie Cowan, who ran unopposed the primary election, in the General Election in November.
In Board of Education voting in Newton County, Democrat Anderson “Trey” Bailey retained his seat as the District 4 representative on the Board of Education with 58.94% of the vote, or 725 votes. Bailey defeated Jeffrey Johnson, who received 41.06% of the vote or 505 votes.
