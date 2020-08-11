COVINGTON — In the bid for the seat held by retiring Alcovy Judicial Circuit Judge Eugene Benton, attorney Jeffrey Foster of Monroe defeated Covington attorney Robert Stansfield with 57.09% of the vote. Foster received a total of 4,669 votes, with 3,207 votes coming from Walton County compared to 859 for Stansfield. Stansfield received a total of 3,509 votes and carried Newton County with 2,650 votes, or 64.45%, but it was not enough to overcome Foster’s lead in Walton County.
In the race for the Democratic nomination for Board of Commissioners, District 5, Dorothy Piedrahita defeated Casey Duren with 59.71% of the vote, or 243 votes. There was a total of 407 votes cast in the runoff election.
Piedrahita will face incumbent Republican Ronnie Cowan, who ran unopposed the primary election, in the General Election in November.
In Board of Education voting in Newton County, Democrat Anderson “Trey” Bailey retained his seat as the District 4 representative on the Board of Education with 59.62% of the vote, or 310 votes. Bailey defeated Jeffrey Johnson, who received 40.38% of the vote or 210 votes.
