CONYERS — The Conyers Downtown Development Authority recently presented the 2020 Outstanding Achievement Award to Jennifer Baker for her efforts in beautification and artistic expression throughout historic Olde Town Conyers in the form of murals, window painting and more.
Baker, owner of The Sketching Pad, located at 924 Center St., has been creating and teaching art in Conyers since 2011. She is proficient in drawing and painting media, but watercolor and oil are her specialties. A graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design, Baker is passionate about creating art, sharing art with others and helping the community grow.
“The Conyers Downtown Development Authority board greatly admires the talent Jennifer Baker has shared throughout the downtown area,” said DDA Chairman Brandon Mitchell. “Jennifer and her staff’s artwork can be seen on a number of murals in Olde Town, on the fire hydrant painting project commissioned by the Olde Town Merchants Association and the Beautiful Box Project overseen by the Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts throughout Rockdale County. Jennifer’s love for the arts is evident in every class she teaches and in every project she takes on to make art a vital part of the Conyers community.”
This is the sixth year the DDA has presented the Outstanding Achievement Award to a business or individual in Olde Town Conyers that has taken great care and consideration with beautification or preservation of buildings in the historic district.
The Conyers Downtown Development Authority was created by city of Conyers to be a catalyst for revitalization, promotion, development and redevelopment in Olde Town Conyers. The Conyers DDA Board of Directors consists of Jacob Bailey, Al Chapar Jr., George Levett Jr., Renee Marrett, Brandon Mitchell, Keish Momin and Ashley Rustom. The DDA meets the first Tuesday of each month at Conyers City Hall at 6 p.m. and the public is invited to attend.
