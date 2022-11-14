Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, takes the stand in Harvey Weinstein trial

Harvey Weinstein faces two charges for the alleged sexual assault of Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the filmmaker and wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

 Etienne Laurent/Pool/Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, took the stand in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in Los Angeles on Monday, at times breaking into tears while alleging he raped her in a hotel room in 2005.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to multiple sexual assault charges, including four counts of rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by force and sexual battery by restraint in incidents dating from 2004 to 2013.

