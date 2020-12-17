CONYERS — Jesse Smith, who was educated in the Rockdale County school system from elementary school to high school graduation, has now been named the top teacher in the system for 2020.
Smith was selected from among three finalists for the honor in an online ceremony Dec. 1. The other finalists were Dr. Imani Bailey from Rockdale County High School and Dr. Lynette Clark from Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology.
Smith, a manufacturing instructor at Rockdale Career Academy, thanked his colleagues for selecting him as the school level Teacher of the Year at the Career Academy. Smith also expressed his gratitude to the school system for “paving the path that brought me here,” beginning at Hightower Elementary, Conyers Middle and the Magnet School.
“The fundamental education I received right here at home prepared me to flourish as a college student,” said Smith, who received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia. “The relationships that I built along the way gave me an appreciation for education and the influence a teacher can have in their students’ lives, both in the classroom and beyond. It was those relationships that brought me back to RCPS to work at the Rockdale Magnet School and now Rockdale Career Academy. Of course, I’m thankful to my wife and our families for their support throughout the years.”
Smith said the relationships he develops with his students are a primary motivating factor for him.
“I would not be sitting here today without the driving force behind my ‘why’ as an educator, and that is each and every student that crosses through my door or, these days, that has logged into Microsoft Teams,” Smith said. “It is my honor and privilege to not only teach them but help them find their own direction and watch them grow into young professionals.”
Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts described each finalist as a “world class teacher” who has been called to make a difference.
“This calling has certainly become more challenging during this time of an unprecedented global pandemic,” said Oatts. “Yet these teachers find ways to broaden the horizons for each and every student they encounter. You see, before you can engage the mind you have to inspire the heart. If truth be told, students don’t really care how much you know until they know how much you care.”
