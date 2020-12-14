CONYERS - Portraits of Joanne P. Caldwell, the first female Rockdale County clerk of Superior and State Courts, and Ruth A. Wilson, the first African-American Rockdale County clerk of Superior and State Courts, were unveiled at the courthouse on Dec. 11.
Caldwell served as clerk from Jan. 1, 1985 to Dec. 31, 2008. Wilson, who succeeded Caldwell as clerk, served from Jan. 1, 2009 to March 31, 2020.
The unveiling was held in the courtroom of Chief Superior Court Judge Robert Mumford, and was attended by the judiciary, staff members of the clerk's office, and family members.
Jamie Cabe, who was appointed clerk of courts when Wilson retired earlier this year, coordinated the event, but gave credit to Wilson.
"Ruth had the initial idea," he said. "Almost over a year ago she had made the decision she wanted to honor Joanne Caldwell's service, so she decided she was going to commission the artist who produced this portrait.
"After that took place, I decided to honor Ruth's service and did the same thing. I decided to commission the same artist who did this portrait of Ruth. Both portraits will be in the Clerk of Superior Court's Office, behind the jury passport window."
Susan Tillman Pelham of Monroe is the artist who painted both portraits.
Caldwell said in 2008 that she was asked to run in 1984 by a group of attorneys. Just as today, Rockdale County was experiencing tremendous change from a mostly rural county to a suburban one. Along with the increase in population, there also came the creation of the Rockdale Judicial Circuit in 1983. Rather than being an outpost for a visiting judge, court in Rockdale was suddenly an ongoing fact of life.
"It was very tough," she said. "It took me about six months just to stack up papers to put them in order by year to straighten them out. There was no technology in the office at all, and no real procedures set in place."
Those early days got Caldwell to push county leaders to spend money for a computer system. Today, all departments are connected with one computer system, allowing the District Attorney's Office to follow cases from an initial arrest report to an indictment. Judges are able to check from their chambers on motions and other court papers filed on cases they are hearing.
And many give Caldwell the credit for making that possible.
"She brought modern technology to the Clerk's Office to where our Clerk's Office is rated and ranked as No. 1 in the state for efficiency, effectiveness and customer service," said now retired Rockdale Superior Court Judge David Irwin in 2008. "She shepherded us into the 21st century with computers and easy access to the files. She's done an absolutely fabulous job."
Caldwell said at the unveiling Friday that it was very humbling to have her portrait hung in the Clerk's Office.
"It's a wonderful experience," she said. "I appreciate it so very much. I'm very humbled by the whole experience."
Wilson was elected to serve as the clerk of Superior and State Courts in 2008 and took office in January 2008. She is the first African-American elected to a constitutional office in Rockdale County.
As a certified clerk of Superior Court, Wilson made significant improvements in the operation and management of the Clerk’s Office that included launching an interactive website, implementation of financial management software, introduction of online payment services, providing internet access to court records, and more.
Over the course of her tenure, Wilson also worked to hire the best people the office could afford and then trained and developed them so that they understood the expectations of the public and were prepared to meet their needs in a “respectful, responsive and responsible manner.”
In her retirement letter sent to Judge Irwin, Wilson said her staff was among the best in the state.
“We have experienced and committed employees who truly care about the public we serve, under sometimes trying circumstances," Wilson wrote. "I am proud of what we have built and am optimistic that the next clerk will guide the office to even greater success.”
“We have great people. We have gone beyond the basics to exceed expectations, and in many cases to the delight of the public we serve.”
Wilson was delighted Friday to be honored with a portrait.
"What a sweet privilege to be so honored by one's peers and professional colleagues," added Wilson. "That is a wonderful way to cap off a career.
"I asked Joanne to send me a picture many years ago, and it has taken this long to get it done, but I'm glad it's finally done. We're making history today."
