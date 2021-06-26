CONYERS — A job fair for more than 200 opportunities in the manufacturing industry will be held in Rockdale County on July 1.
The Rockdale Manufacturing Hiring event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Restoration Storehouse Center, 1400 Parker Road SE, Conyers.
Participating companies include Competition Clutch, Dart Container Corp., Diversitech Corp, Georgia Piedmont Technical College, Golden State Foods, Great Southern Wood Preserving, Haver & Boecker USA, MGM Products Inc., Pactiv Evergreen and Rockdale County. Attendees will be able to meet with recruiters, take part in interviews and apply for jobs.
Applicants can register in advance by visiting https://rockdalehiringevent.eventbrite.com
The hiring event is sponsored by the Conyers Rockdale Economic Development Council, MGM Products Inc. and Metro Atlanta Industry Partnerships.
