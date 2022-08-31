CONYERS — Rockdale County recorded an unemployment rate of 3.4% percent in July, down three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.9%. Newton’s jobless rate was only slightly higher — at 3.5%, down two-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, Newton’s rate was 4.8%.
"This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed," said state Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. "As employers have worked to fill positions with the most qualified people, job seekers have taken advantage of the wide range of employment opportunities with more benefits and flexibility than ever before.”
Rockdale’s labor force decreased in July by 122 to 45,646. That number is up 813 over the year.
Rockdale County ended July with 44,076 employed residents. That number increased by 10 in July and was up 1,428 as compared to last year.
Initial claims for unemployment were up 13% in July in Rockdale. When compared to last July, claims were down about 50%.
Newton’s labor force decreased in July by 112 to 54,848. That number is up 1,090 over the year.
Newton County ended July with 52,911 employed residents. That number decreased by 17 in July and was up 1,741 as compared to last year.
Initial claims for unemployment in Newton were up 30% in July. When compared to last July, claims were down about 37%.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 562 active job postings in Newton County for July and 1,045 job postings in Rockdale for the month.
