CONYERS — The unemployment rates in Rockdale and Newton counties increased slightly in October.

According to the state Department of Labor, Rockdale’s rate increased to 3.4%, an increase of four-tenths of a percent over September. Newton County’s jobless rate also increased to 3.4%, an increase of five-tenths of a percent over the previous month.

