CONYERS — The unemployment rates in Rockdale and Newton counties increased slightly in October.
According to the state Department of Labor, Rockdale’s rate increased to 3.4%, an increase of four-tenths of a percent over September. Newton County’s jobless rate also increased to 3.4%, an increase of five-tenths of a percent over the previous month.
"Job seekers have continued to experience a favorable hiring environment across multiple job sectors, despite a slight uptick in unemployment rates," said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “As we prepare for peak holiday hiring, we encourage job seekers to take advantage of the many employment opportunities, both full-time and part-time, available across Georgia.”
In October 2021, Rockdale recorded an unemployment rate of 3.8% and Newton’s was 3.6%.
The labor force in both counties also increased in October — by 98 in Rockdale and 204 in Newton. Rockdale ended October with 44,104 employed residents; Newton reported 52,949 employed residents.
Initial claims for unemployment in Rockdale were up 7% in October. When compared to last October, claims were down about 11%.
Initial claims for unemployment in Newton were down 18% in October. When compared to last October, claims were down about 16%.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 1,051 active job postings in Rockdale County for October and 642 job postings in Newton.
