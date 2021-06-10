CONYERS - Joe Gumm, the new Rockdale County Public Relations director, will have his first day on the job on June 14. Gumm is replacing Jorge Diez, who resigned Feb. 28, and will have an annual salary of $105,000.
Gumm has more than 20 years experience in mass media and communications and has worked with multiple media outlets, including ESPN Radio, the Atlanta Small Business Network, and Fox Sports Southwest. He has a bachelor of arts in broadcast communications from the University of Texas in Arlington, and a master's of science in communications/mass media from Perdue University.
Gumm, his wife, and four daughters, are coming to Rockdale County from Waco, Texas, where he was an anchor/reporter for TV station KXXV from December 2018 to December 2020.
He is familiar with the Atlanta area, having previously worked in Atlanta as an anchor for the Atlanta Small Business Network from August 2015 to March 2018. He has also worked at stations in Florida, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Gumm won an Emmy in 2011 for his Traveling with The Tribe feature while at a station in Arlington, Texas. Gumm and his family traveled in an RV to various vacation and day trip ares in Texas.
He is also the author of three books dealing with his wife and family:
• "Romancing Mommy," 2005
• "From Humor to Hormones: A Man's Guide to a Pregnant Wife and a New Life," 2006
• "150 Secrets to a Happy Wife," 2011.
Gumm, who was approved by the Board of Commissioners last month, came to the BOC meeting on June 7. He said he is excited to be in Rockdale County and impressed with the public relations team already in place.
"I've watched the Board of Commissioners meetings for the last several months since we spoke first, Mr. Chairman, back in March," Gumm said. "You've always acknowledged my PR department's work, but the (Black history) video today and the extreme acknowledgement of the work they've done, it just thrills me to death knowing that this is my team that I'll be privileged to work with and be a part of, and hopefully I can bring my 20 years of experience in media and mass communications, public relations and marketing to an already awesome team that I get to work with starting next week. I know that I'm in good hands.
"My wife, our four daughters, even our female dog, are excited to move back to Georgia be a part of this great county."
Chairman Oz Nesbitt welcomed Gumm and agreed that he has a good staff to work with.
"You have an excellent team already in place," Nesbitt said. "That's a good position to be in, to come and walk in the door and know you've got a talented team of people to work with.
"But we are super excited about having you to work with, as well," Nesbitt continued. "I've been looking at your work and some of the places that you've been working throughout the country, and we are really ready to welcome you back into the state of Georgia and the best county in the state."
