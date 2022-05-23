CONYERS - Ten months after he was hired, Rockdale County Public Relations Director Joe Gumm has resigned. Gumm’s first day on the job was June 14, 2021, and his separation notice gave his last day on the job as April 22.
Gumm moved to Conyers with his wife and four daughters from Waco, Texas, where he was an anchor/reporter for TV station KXXV for two years. He has more than 20 years experience in mass media and communications and has worked with multiple media outlets, including ESPN Radio, the Atlanta Small Business Network, and Fox Sports Southwest. He has a bachelor of arts in broadcast communications from the University of Texas in Arlington, and a master’s of science in communications/mass media from Perdue University.
Gumm replaced Jorge Diez, who ran Oz Nesbitt’s campaign in 2016 when Nesbitt was first elected chairman. Diez was named director of Community Affairs and Innovative Programming for the county in February 2017. That position later evolved into the Public Relations Department.
Diez resigned on Feb. 26, 2021 following a meeting with Nesbitt five days earlier. At that meeting, Diez presented Nesbitt with a letter listing needs for his department. Included in the letter was a request that Diez be recognized as one of Nesbitt’s executive directors “in both substance and salary.” Sometime during the meeting, which Diez secretly recorded, Nesbitt began “chewing out” Diez. After the meeting, Diez took the letter and recording to commissioner Sherri Washington, who said later she found the way Nesbitt talked to Diez to be “disgusting,” “demoralizing,” and “degrading.”
Washington and Commissioner Doreen Williams agreed to a severance package for Diez that included a lump sum payment of six months pay of Diez’s $105,000 salary, and 155 days pay for personal time off (PTO) that he had accumulated.
Discussion of that package turned heated between Nesbitt and Washington during a March 16, 2021 work session, with Nesbitt stating it set a bad example for the county to give severance to an employee who resigns, while Washington noted that the money paid in the severance was less than what the county would have paid if Diez sued them for a “hostile work environment.” The BOC approved the severance package by a 2-1 vote on March 23, 2021, with Nesbitt casting the dissenting vote.
Since Nesbitt became chair in 2017, directors in eight different county departments have resigned, with some departments having gone through multiple directors. Other departments have also seen changes in leadership, either through retirement, changes in position, or promotion.
Gumm’s separation notice gave no hint of a reason why he left, simply saying “voluntary resignation.”
Toni Holmes, director of Talent Management for Rockdale County, told the Citizen that Sue Sanders, executive director for General Services, is serving as “director oversight for Public Relations” following Gumm’s resignation and that “we are currently in the recruitment process for the Public Relations director.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.