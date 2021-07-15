COVINGTON - Covington Transportation Manager John King has been named the new assistant city manager after a two-and-a-half-month search following the resignation of Freddie Morgan in May.
Morgan, who was appointed assistant city manager in October 2020, resigned to accept the same position in his hometown of Cartersville.
Following Morgan’s resignation, the city began a nationwide recruitment effort that yielded 79 applicants, including five internal candidates. Interviews were conducted for the top 12 candidates by two individuals from a panel of six team leaders and two local city/county managers. The top two finalists were strong internal candidates in King and Fire Chief Jeremy Holmes. After an extensive interview process, city manager Scott Andrews appointed King.
The assistant city manager (ACM) is responsible for helping the city manager lead all city day-to-day operations. The ACM will take a lead role with addressing citizen concerns, managing projects identified by the city manager and City Council, support department heads, and be a large part of Team Covington’s community engagement efforts.
Andrews is very excited about King’s appointment and the future of Covington.
“John brings a balanced breadth of experience to this critical role as he has served in several different departments over his career,” Andrews said. “John walks the talk and epitomizes what it means to be a servant leader. John is a true team player, has an outstanding work ethic, and is incredibly passionate about serving the residents of Covington.”
“This role allows me to better serve the people of Covington," King said when asked about his appointment to the position. "It allows me to work alongside a great staff of individuals who have become friends during my career at the city. As a native of Covington, it is a deeply humbling opportunity to be able to work and serve in such a phenomenal place.”
In 2011, King started with Covington in a part-time role with the Covington Municipal Airport. He would later be promoted to a full-time ground operations technician. King became the airport manager in 2017 and promoted to transportation manager in 2020.
King holds a B.S. in aeronautical science and an M.S. in management. He is also certified as a commercial pilot and EMT.
King is a member of the Rotary Club of Covington (past president), Leadership Newton County (past chairman) and on the board of directors for the Georgia Airports Association. King is a Navy veteran and former Newton County firefighter. In his free time, King enjoys sailing and traveling with his wife Katy.
