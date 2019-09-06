CONYERS – On Monday, Sept. 9, at 5 p.m., Rockdale County officials and community leaders will break ground on a $2.8 million renovation project planned for Johnson Park Recreation Center. The project renovations are made possible from SPLOST funds.
The improvements will include a new gymnasium with an indoor walking track, offices, a weight room and meeting rooms, a pool deck expansion with team meeting rooms, as well as renovations to convert existing storage space into a family changing area with lockers and shower rooms.
“I am pleased with the substantial renovations coming to fruition at the Johnson Park Recreation Center,” says Sue Sanders, director, Rockdale County Recreation & Maintenance Department. “The transformation of the center will help us advance our goal of revitalizing recreational spaces in the county to provide additional opportunities for our citizens to participate in our programs.”
The renovations that will take place at Johnson Park Recreation Center include:
• Gym addition: 14,296 square feet
• Hardwood basketball courts
• Two team rooms
• Motorized divider between junior courts
• Fixed bleacher seating for 200
• Weight room: 1,638 square feet
• Four offices
• Five meeting rooms
• Five storage rooms
• Indoor walking track
• ADA/Family changing area: 500 square feet
• Common locker area with 8 lockers
• Three individual shower/changing rooms (1 ADA compliant)
• ADA restroom
• Separate entrance from hallway and into pool area
• Natatorium expansion: 2,437 square feet
• Five team meeting rooms – roughly 20-25 people each room
• Connector hallway to pool deck
• Separate AC/dehumidifying system
Lichty Commercial Construction Inc. received the contract as the lowest bidder. Construction should be completed by July 2020. Visitors should expect a few changes in program schedules throughout the construction period. All changes will be posted at the center as well as on social media and through our new Rockdale Parks & Rec app.
The Johnson Park Recreation Center is located at 1781 Ebenezer Road in Conyers. More than 14,000 participants has enjoyed using the center since it opened.
For more information, contact Sharon Newsom, Marketing, Communications and Tourism Manager, at 770-278-7225 or sharon.newsom@rockdalecountyga.gov