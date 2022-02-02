SOCIAL CIRCLE — The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties has asked to delay a decision on rezoning the Rivian Automotive site in Walton County.
The JDA issued a statement Monday asking the Walton Planning Commission to table “all zoning matters pertaining to this project” in order to allow more time to respond to citizens’ concerns and questions. The rezoning hearing had been set for Thursday, Feb. 3.
“This is a generational opportunity for our community, and we want to get it right,” the JDA statement reads. “In response to the high volume of local input, we have charged our legal, environmental, and planning experts to thoroughly evaluate these new concerns and assess how those with merit may be addressed in our planning process.”
The 180 acres in Walton County that is subject to rezoning for the Rivian plant is just a fraction of the 2,000 total acres needed for the project. The majority of the land lies in Morgan County, with another small portion in the corporate limits of Social Circle.
The proposed electric auto assembly and battery plant would encompass 20,000 square feet, employ 7,500 and be valued at $5 billion at full buildout, which is estimated to be 2026. The proposed development site would have seven stormwater detention ponds, an internal street network, a walking trail, a test track and parking lots for employees and truck trailers. The site currently has four streams, woodlands, open farmland, two roads, a chicken farm and multiple homes.
A Development of Regional Impact report recently completed by the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission outlines the scope of the project and some of the environmental issues that could arise in development of the site. The DRI report, which is advisory only, finds that the project is compatible with comprehensive plans in Walton County and Social Circle, but that it “appears generally inconsistent” with the Morgan County comprehensive plan. The site location in Morgan County is predominantly agricultural with low-density, large-lot homes. “Desired land uses include undeveloped land left in its natural state, agriculture, and low-density residential uses,” the DRI report states. “Development priorities for the area include protecting water resources and environmentally sensitive areas and the preservation of the agricultural economy.”
Walton County’s comprehensive plan identifies the development site as “employment center” and intended for “large-scale employment-intensive commercial uses.”
“Generally, the proposal appears consistent with Walton County’s plan,” according to the DRI report, which added that traffic would still likely have an impact.
The DRI report also finds the project consistent with Social Circle’s comprehensive plan, which allows for “large scale industrial uses and employment centers” on the property with ready access to Interstate 20.
The DRI report raised a number of environmental concerns for the development in Morgan County, noting that the site is part of the county’s groundwater recharge areas.
“The proposed plant would convert rural agricultural land into a high-impact, high-intensity development,” the report states. “A plant of this size would negatively impact the groundwater recharge area by converting millions of square feet into impervious surfaces.” In addition, the DRI submittal noted that the plant is expected to generate some hazardous wastes, such as paint, solvents, adhesives, batteries and more, which could be harmful to the groundwater recharge area.
The report also notes that the auto plant would create a demand for new infrastructure in Morgan County in an area where new infrastructure has not been planned.
Impacts on the local labor market, housing market and traffic are also addressed in the DRI. The report notes that, in a tight labor market, the auto plant could shift workers away from existing employers in the area; that adjacent communities should evaluate their zoning and building regulations to ensure adequate housing and prevent workers from having to drive long distances; and that even with planned roadway improvements, the estimated 17,000 new daily trips could overwhelm the surrounding rural road network at peak times.
