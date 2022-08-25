MONROE — All 44 parcels of land needed for development of the Rivian Automotive assembly and battery plant have been acquired by the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties.
All told, the JDA spent more than $90.5 million to acquire the 1,918 acres for the project in Stanton Springs South in Morgan and Walton counties. Funding for 1,253 acres of the land came from a state grant of $66,621,297; the JDA purchased 665.17 acres for Stanton Springs South in May 2021 for $23.9 million, or $36,930 per acre.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced in December that Rivian would build an assembly and battery plant in Walton and Morgan counties, just across the Newton County line. Rivian has committed to a $5 billion investment. At full capacity, the company plans to employ 7,500 workers and produce up to 400,000 trucks per year. Production is expected to begin in 2024.
The JDA negotiated with 21 different property owners to purchase the acreage for the Rivian development. The average price per acre was $47,216, which included a number of homes, barns and other structures, most of which will be demolished.
The largest share of the property was owned by various members of the Verner family.
Alan Verner, who was chairman of the JDA prior to his resignation last August before Rivian selected Georgia for its new plant, sold 185.7 acres of land for $7.3 million, approximately $39,523 per acre. He and his wife, Sue Ellen Verner, also sold their home on 3.638 acres for $500,000.
Other members of the Verner family collectively sold 486.5 acres, including various houses, barns and outbuildings, to the JDA for $17,778,795, approximately $36,541 per acre.
The highest price paid per acre — exclusive of homes and other buildings — went to the Albert Felton Jenkins Jr. Trust, which sold 39.984 acres for $2,798,880, or $70,000 per acre. The sale of the Jenkins property was the last to close on Aug. 10. Members of the Jenkins family have been among some of the most vehement opponents of the Rivian project.
The highest price per acre went to Nancy Greene, who was paid $2 million for 2.008 acres and a historic home on Old Mill Road. The home is being dismantled and moved to a new location. The removal costs were reportedly included in the sales price of the property.
Now that all of the land has been acquired, it will at some point be transferred to state ownership under the economic development agreement with Rivian.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
