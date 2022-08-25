RivianVigil_1348.JPG

Property along Old Mill Road and Davis Academy Road has been acquired for the development of a Rivian Automotive plant.

MONROE — All 44 parcels of land needed for development of the Rivian Automotive assembly and battery plant have been acquired by the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties.

All told, the JDA spent more than $90.5 million to acquire the 1,918 acres for the project in Stanton Springs South in Morgan and Walton counties. Funding for 1,253 acres of the land came from a state grant of $66,621,297; the JDA purchased 665.17 acres for Stanton Springs South in May 2021 for $23.9 million, or $36,930 per acre.

