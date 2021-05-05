COVINGTON — Persistence has begun to pay off for the counties that formed the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties. Twenty years after the creation of the authority, the counties that invested in the 1,600-acre business park have recouped their investment.
At Tuesday night’s Newton County Board of Commissioners meeting, the county was presented a check for $2,606,250 — Newton’s proportional share of the counties’ initial investment in the development. Walton County received the same 37% share, while Morgan County received 15%, or $1,042,500, and Jasper County received 10%, or $695,000.
The total distributed by the JDA is $6,950,000, which comes from the more than $37 million the JDA received from the sale of 612 acres to Baymare earlier this year for the development of a data center.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Serra Hall, vice president of project development for the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, told commissioners that development at Stanton Springs is essentially completed.
Hall paid homage to the late commission chairman Davis Morgan, who had the vision to develop Stanton Springs as a catalyst for growing the tax base and creating jobs for the four counties.
“Without that vision, we would not be where we are today,” said Hall, noting that Stanton Springs stands out among business parks nationwide.
“When you look at the park, there are no others in the nation that can say each industry has over a billion dollars in investment,” she said.
Stanton Springs is home to the Newton Facebook Data Center, which has a potential buildout investment of $42 billion. The Baymare data center, which was announced earlier this year, has similar investment potential. Biopharma giant Takeda, which was first developed in the park as Baxter, has an investment value of $1.2 billion. In addition, the state has built a $14 million Bioscience Training Center at Stanton Springs.
Former BOC chair Kathy Morgan, widow of Davis Morgan, thanked the current Board of Commissioners and previous boards for remaining dedicated to the vision her husband had for Stanton Springs. Over the years, she said, the JDA and Newton County have honed their economic development skills, beginning with the Baxter deal and moving forward to Facebook and now Baymare.
“We are now faced with a park that has over $90 billion in investment in Newton County, Ga., and the jobs there are tremendous,” said Morgan.
She also credited current BOC Chairman Marcello Banes, who serves as vice chairman of the JDA, for advocating for the four counties to receive a share of the Baymare land sale proceeds.
“Every one of you should look at Marcello and tell him thank you,” said Davis. “He has fought for Newton County. … He stuck his neck out time and time again, and we owe him a debt of gratitude.”
Banes said it took some persuading to get all members of the JDA to agree to return some of the land sale proceeds to the four counties but, in the end, the vote was unanimous.
“You talk about giving the citizens of this community tax relief, this is how you give them tax relief,” said Banes. “You bring in industry that will help fight off some of those taxes.”
Hall said Wednesday the remaining proceeds from the sale of land to Baymare will go toward continuing economic development with the creation of Stanton Springs North, a 600-plus-acre tract to the north of Stanton Springs in Walton and Morgan counties. Hall said the JDA has the property under contract.
