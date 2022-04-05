COVINGTON — The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties on Tuesday approved an inducement resolution that opens the way for grant funding for land acquisition for the Rivian auto assembly plant. The funds are expected to be available by May 1.
The Authority unanimously approved a resolution to seek a Regional Economic Business Assistance grant to move the project forward. REBA funds may be used to finance economic development projects — including the land, equipment and construction costs. The funds are administered by the Georgia Department of Community Development.
The grant funding will be used to help acquire nearly 2,000 acres in Morgan and Walton counties as the site of a new Rivian Automotive assembly plant. The JDA issued the following statement regarding the inducement resolution:
“The Joint Development Authority is required to vote on a resolution seeking a Regional Economic Business Assistance grant from the state of Georgia and Department of Community Affairs in order to provide funding for the purchase of land related to the Rivian manufacturing facility. This resolution is required as part of the grant application process so that the JDA has the necessary funding available by May 1, 2022. A resolution like this is a common procedure taken by local development authorities that partner with the state and is an important part of the process to locate a facility within the territorial area of the JDA and state of Georgia.”
The state of Georgia assumed control of development of the Rivian project in February, removing it from the rezoning requirements of public hearings and votes by local planning boards and boards of commissioners.
State and local tax incentives that will be offered to Rivian won’t be revealed until land sales are finalized, but already the state has promised $125 million for land and a training facility, as well as road improvements.
The inducement resolution was approved at a special called meeting of the JDA held at the Newton County Historic Courthouse. Unlike at other JDA meetings, public comment was not part of the agenda, and members of an anti-Rivian group were not there to speak against the project.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
